Band students fromShawnee Middle School and Shawnee High School competed in the Solo and Ensemble Contest Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday Feb. 23 and many received high rankings.

According to Director of Bands Ryan Henigman, these are the results of the contest.

The middle school students who competed and scored Superior ratings include Evelyn Miner for a snare drum solo, Daizha Fineday for a trombone solo, Olivia Brem for an alto saxophone solo and Sophia Canaga and Odalys Torres for their duet.

The middle school students who competed and received Excellent Ratings included Marilyn Bartley for a marimba solo, Kaylee Smith for a trumpet solo, Clara Timmons for a clarinet solo and Aiden D'Amours, Jason Keahnah-Talbot and Clara Timmons for their trio.

The high school students who competed in the contest and received Superior Ratings included Alison Holter, DezaRae Simmons, Hannah Ticer, Katigan Barksdale, Lorelei Brem, Mikylah Rodriguez, Scottie Meier, Zayda Evans, Bryce Holter, Jordan LeCompte, Josh Jennings, Sean Martin, Chiara Carpenter, Aaron Rother, Tim Heath, Zach Pennington and Unomi Baker.

The high school students who competed in the contest and received Excellent Ratings included Logan WIlliams, Michael Pearne, Aidan Grein, Josh Cleveland, Madison Ticer, Unomi Baker, Bethany Newell, Elara Lee and Kamryn Manlapig.

The Superior Ensemble Ratings included Saxophone Quartet, The Three Clarineteers, Clarinet Bois, Clarinet Choir, Brass Quintet 1, Trumpet Trio, Percussion Ensemble 1, Percussion Quartet 1 and Percussion Quartet 2.

The Excellent Ensemble Ratings included Saxophone Trio and Brass Quintet 2.