Peter J. “PJ” Wolfe, 38, of the Earlsboro area, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home in Earlsboro.

PJ’s body will be taken to the Earlsboro Indian Baptist Church in Earlsboro at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 6. There will be a wake service at the church starting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at the Earlsboro Indian Baptist Church with Pastor Gaylen Greenwalt officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Family cemetery south of Wetumka.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.