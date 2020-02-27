Police have released additional information regarding an ongoing sexual assault investigation in Wilson.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson Police Department requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s assistance on the investigation Tuesday morning.

Police received a call requesting help at around 3 a.m. Feb. 25. The reporting party advised that she was wrapped in barbed wire and had been raped by two men.

“That was what was initially reported to us,” said Wilson PD Capt. Josh Taylor. The female was found unresponsive in downtown Wilson, near 6th St. and between Ash and Main St. “She had barbed wire on her but it was not consistent with being bound by barbed wire.”

The victim reportedly regained consciousness before being transported to Ardmore Mercy Hospital.

Taylor said the victim was reportedly released from the hospital later that day after being treated for minor injuries and is currently in good condition. “She sustained no major injuries,” he said.

The incident is being investigated as a sexual assault and there are currently no suspects at this time.

“Right now the only thing I can really say is we believe that it is an isolated incident and there’s no evidence to suggest that anyone in the general public would be in any danger,” Taylor said.

The OSBI’s investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this case, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.