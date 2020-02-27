The Seminole State Financial Aid Department recently teamed up with the Student Support Services (SSS) and STEM Student Support Services (STEM SSS) grants to provide "Chow Down with Financial Aid." The informal event was provided in a relaxed atmosphere so students could have informational dialogue with financial aid staff. Pizza was provided to the students after a brief presentation about the best practices for applying for scholarships. More specific practices that were discussed included establishing references, citing activities, perusing legitimate web sites and reviewing the SSC scholarship application. Students also played an online quiz game.

Caitlin Brown, Financial Aid Specialist, said, "We love having an informal opportunity to interact with students. We find that students really enjoy learning about the best way to apply for scholarships and how to find legitimate opportunities."

Janna Wilson-Byrd, Director of SSS / STEM SSS, said, "We truly enjoy working alongside Financial Aid. Our students seek knowledge about many financial aid topics and our Financial Aid team is always so willing to step in and assist with anything we request. This was a great event and we look forward to offering another one with Financial Aid in the very near future."

If you have questions about Federal Aid, please contact the Seminole State Financial Aid office at 405-382-9247.

SSS and STEM SSS serve first-generation, economically disadvantaged, and disabled students through two federal grants at SSC. For more information, please contact Wilson-Byrd at 405-382-9642 or visit www.sscok.edu/sss.