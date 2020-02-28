Noal Dean Hopper, 54, of Newalla, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home.

Noal, the son of Donald and Violet (Shuffield) Hopper, was born on May 14, 1965, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was a graduate of McLoud High School.

Noal loved a good argument, in fact his mother used to say that he would “argue with a stop sign if it could talk back.” He also enjoyed visiting with his friends and family on social media. Noal enjoyed sports; he was a Dallas Cowboys fan, an Oklahoma City Thunder fan, an avid OU fan. Noal loved all things OU.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ricky Hopper; and nephews, Cameron Branum and Ryan Hopper.

Noal is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Gregory Branum; his brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Brenda Hopper; and many other family and friends.

A graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 28, and 2 p.m. at Dale Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.