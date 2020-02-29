Several Seminole State College students recently toured Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and the University of Oklahoma in Norman with the Student Support Services (SSS) and STEM Student Support Services (STEM SSS) Projects. The purpose of the trip was for students to tour the campus, meet with transfer admissions counselors, and learn about scholarships and financial aid.

“Our SSS and STEM SSS team works very hard to make sure that our graduating participants have every opportunity to succeed at the next educational level. One of the best experiences we can give our participants is to take them on a campus tour. Visiting a university campus gives students the opportunity to ask questions, explore new horizons, make connections, and to envision themselves on a new campus. Ultimately, our hope is that a campus tour will help students decide which university is the best place for them to pursue a bachelor’s degree,” Janna Wilson-Byrd, Director of the Projects, said.

Students had an opportunity to ask any questions they had about the universities. The visits helped students make plans for attendance upon graduation from SSC.

Sarah Ledford, SSS Advisor, said, "SSS and STEM SSS have two primary goals. The first is graduation from SSC. The second is to transfer to a university. Our two Projects have had the opportunity to take our participants on university tours. It is a perk of our Projects that really helps participants make important decisions about where they will attend after they graduate from SSC."

SSS and STEM SSS are two federally funded grants that are hosted at SSC. Both Projects serve first-generation, economically disadvantaged, and disabled students. For more information, contact Janna Wilson-Byrd, Director of Projects, at 405-382-9642. There is also a Project web site at www.sscok.edu/sss.