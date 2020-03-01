World Day of Prayer

New Hope United Methodist Church to host 100-year celebration

New Hope United Methodist Church, 901 W. 9th St. in Dewey, and Church Women United invite residents to the 100-year celebration of World Day of Prayer at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 6.

A coffee/brunch will open the celebration followed by prayer and a brief skit, “Rise! Take your mat and walk!” John 5.

All are invited to join in with “informed prayer which leads to prayerful action.”

The Church Women United contact is Pat Netzer, 918-337-2118.