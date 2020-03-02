Shawnee, OK – The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is offering a free Community Art Day, Saturday, March 14th (1:00-3:00pm). This event is free and open to the public. Participants will work with the Manager of Education, Amber DuBoise-Shepherd, to create Styrofoam Block Relief Printing.

This project is fun for all ages, and for families to work together to create their own Styrofoam Block Relief Print. By using a dull tool, such as a pencil or pen, an indented drawing can be carved into the Styrofoam. Participates can apply ink to the top surface, then a sheet of paper is pressed gently on top of the Styrofoam. Carefully, the print is lifted up to reveal the image on the paper. This is how a print is created.

Along with this project families and visitors can let their pieces dry, wipe their hands, and check out our education collection that accompanies the museums current exhibition Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints: Popular Art of the Northeast of Brazil! Learn about the music, culture, and meanings of colors to the people of Brazil through their paintings, printmaking, and sculptures. Come and learn about the heroes of Brazil, and tell the museum about the heroes that inspire you.

All ages are invited to attend this free, family-friendly event. All of the supplies necessary for the art project are provided. Participants should dress accordingly. The program begins at 1pm, but it is a come-and-go activity.

During Community Art Day, admission to the museum exhibits is also free. Visitors have the opportunity to view Bandits & Heroes, Poets & Saints: Popular Art of the Northeast of Brazil!, for the last weekend, and visit the MGMoA’s permanent gallery to see artwork by Father Gerrer, the founder of the museum, the only two Egyptian mummies in all of Oklahoma, the medieval Knight armor, and various other collections.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit organization located on the OBU Green Campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St., in Shawnee. The museum is sponsored in part by Allied Arts, Oklahoma Arts Council, and generous donors. For more information, please visit www.mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5300.