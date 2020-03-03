Alexander Meijer

Alexander Henricus Meijer, 33, of Bartlesville, died Thursday. A celebration of life will be held soon. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mark Perrey

Mark Stephen Perrey, 62, of Bartlesville died Feb. 27. A Memorial service was held Monday at 2 p.m. at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Paula Wunder

Paula Marlene Wunder, 74, of Caney, died Friday. Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Fred Mason

Fred C. Mason, 80, formerly of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Betty McDowell

Betty McDowell, 90, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Family will receive friends from 6 — 8 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Family Funeral Home Walker-Brown Chapel .

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home.