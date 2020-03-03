As required by the election board, Shawnee City Commissioners approved a resolution Monday to call for the holding of nonpartisan general and general runoff elections to nominate and elect candidates for four board positions that will come to a close over the summer.

The seats of Mayor Richard Finley, Ward 2 City Commissioner Ron Gillham Sr., Ward 3 City Commissioner James Harrod and Ward 4 City Commissioner Darren Rutherford are opening up for candidates this year.

Harrod and Gillham have said they do not intend to run for another term.

Though it is not official until filing next month, Ward 1 Shawnee City Commissioner Ed Bolt announced on social media months ago an intent to run for mayor.

Rutherford said he hit the campaign trail last week to hold onto the Ward 4 seat.

Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison said the filing period is April 8, 9 and 10.

The general election is set for June 30 and a runoff election, if needed, will be Aug. 25.

Watch for updates.