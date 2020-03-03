OKLAHOMA CITY – Shawnee High School's only survivor from the first day of the Class 5A State Wrestling Championships – Kyle Helie – took fourth place on Saturday in action at the Ron Norick State Fairgrounds Arena.

Helie finished 2-2 at state. In Saturday's consolation semifinals, Helie earned a 15-8 decision over Altus' Brady Marple. However, in the third-place match, Ada's Hohner Gallagher secured a 4-1 decision over Helie.

Gallagher defeated Helie in the first round on Friday.

Helie went 2-2 at state and ended his season with a 21-12 record.

McLoud's Harris takes

third place at state

In Class 3A, McLoud's Denzel Harris took third place at 220 pounds.

Harris pinned Warner's Brody Cannon in 2:34 in the consolation semifinals and then followed that up with an 11-3 major decision over Watonga's Ethan Henderson in the third-place match.

Four area wrestlers place in

first-ever girls' state tourney

Bethel's Jordan Blair, at 107 pounds; Chandler's Bailey Bigbey, at 147; and McLoud's Ashley Schoenecke at 161 each had runner-up finishes in the first-ever girls' state wrestling championships.

Tecumseh's Brinkley Bone ended up fourth at 118 pounds.

Blair went 2-1 in the tournament with pins over McAlester's Maddie Merrick in 27 seconds and Sallisaw's Emma Travis in 53 seconds. Blair lost a 17-7 major decision to Wagoner's Lexi Miller in the championship match.

Bigbey posted a 3-1 record in the event with decisions over Wilburton's Anastasi Crain and Moore's Brooklyn Harding before pinning Inola's Kinley Harris in 5:41 in the semifinals. However, Bixby's Emma Thompson pinned Bigbey in 3:37.

Schoenecke pinned Stilwell's Ali Andreason in 1:54 and then won by a forfeit over Bethel's Baylea Allen. But Broken Arrow's Abby Lasiter pinned Schoenecke in 19 seconds in the finals.

Bone had a busy path in earning a fourth-place finish. She registered a 4-2 record in the event with both losses coming to Pawhuska's Landon McCartney. Bone pinned Grove's Kailan Cloud in 1:54 of her first match. She was pinned by McCartney in the next rounds in 2:20. Bone went on two three straight victories – a pin of Newcastle's Sheridan Morrison in 5:23, a pin of Santa Fe South's Valeria Jimenez and a decision of Tahlequah's Madison Caviness. McCartney then pinned Bone in 3:56 of the third-place match.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.