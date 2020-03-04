Bartlesville Public Schools

Daniels awarded Teacher of the Year

A cold and wet evening didn’t dampen spirits inside the Bartlesville Community Center on Tuesday evening as the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation hosted its annual Teacher of the Year celebration in the style of the Academy Awards.

In front of an overflowing audience of parents, students and fellow teachers, dozens of local educators were applauded for their teaching service, ranging from five years all the way up to 40 years.

Maria Gus, emcee for the evening, said the community is fortunate to have high quality teachers in Bartlesville.

“Public education is a huge piece of why our communities grow and why our communities are strong. These teachers give us so much in Bartlesville,” Gus said. “They stay extra hours. They come to their kids’ events and they fight so hard for what they need here in Bartlesville and in the state of Oklahoma, and they deserve all the recognition and praise that we can give them.”

Amanda Daniels, a third-grade teacher at Hoover Elementary, walked away with the Bartlesville Public School District’s coveted Teacher of the Year award.

Crime

Bartlesville couple accused in child sex case face 15 total counts

A Bartlesville husband and wife, accused of sexual crimes against a minor child, appeared in Washington County District Court on Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

Kendall Maurice Burnett, 37, and Ashley Burnett, 26, appeared before Judge Linda Thomas. The couple’s next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. March 13.

Kendall Burnett has been charged with eight counts including: two counts of child sexual abuse after a felony conviction, performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor after a felony conviction, obscene material-published/distributed/participate after a felony conviction, conspiracy after a felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance after a felony conviction, bail jumping after a felony conviction and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

He previously was convicted and served prison time for receiving, concealing or retaining stolen property.

Ashley Burnett, 26, has been charged with seven counts including: enabling child sexual abuse, child sexual exploitation, performing lewd act in front of a minor, obscene material-procuring, conspiracy, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bartlesville police received a report on Feb. 23 that a couple reportedly was having sexual intercourse with an 8-year-old child and that lewd conversations about the activity had been posted on Facebook messenger, according to Washington County court documents.

When police arrived at the couple’s room at a local motel, they found the woman and the minor. What appeared to be cocaine was located near where the child was sitting, and police also observed a bong on a shelf surrounded by marijuana canisters.

In an interview with police, Ashley Burnett said the messages were “just plain talk,” the documents show. However, it was disclosed that her husband had performed oral sex on the child about a month earlier and that Ashley Burnett knew about it.

Bartlesville Police Department

Police: Alcohol probable cause for three-car accident

Police say a Bartlesville man reportedly driving under the influence while leaving a liquor store caused a three-vehicle collision on Feb. 22.

James Adelbert Robertson, 66, was charged with Driving under the influence of alcohol Feb. 22.

Robertson was turning west onto Nowata Road when he caused an accident involving two other vehicles, according to Washington County District Court documents.

Police were driving westbound on Nowata Road approaching Swan Drive when they noticed a three-car collision, according to court documents. Police said the vehicle driven by Robertson had T-boned an SUV heading eastbound on Nowata Road. The SUV turned 180 degrees and struck another vehicle traveling westbound on Nowata Road, police said.

Police made contact with Robertson who reportedly had slurred speech with an odor of alcohol on his breath. When officers attempted to conduct a field sobriety test, Robertson was unable to stand without assistance. Police called off the test for fear of Robertson falling and hurting himself.

Once he was transported to jail, Robertson’s breath test results were two times over the legal limit.

