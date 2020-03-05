“Uncork Your Support”, which benefits Bartlesville’s Lowe Family Young Scholars Organizers, remains a popular event, with tickets for this year’s edition on Friday already sold out.

The Lowe Family Young Scholars program is a mentorship/scholarship project that assists academically promising yet economically disadvantaged students in the Bartlesville Public Schools system to earn a college degree.

Students are matched with a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma to help prepare them for college at one of the partner universities: Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Oklahoma State University and Rogers State University, according to Michael Secora, executive director.

“Lowe Family Young Scholars holds academics in very high regard. We are so proud of our 4.0 students this past semester These students work hard on their grades while volunteering and giving back to the community. Some students also work part-time and still maintain their grades,” Secora said.

Patrons of the event will get to enjoy a selection of four wines paired with sweet and savory heavy appetizers prepared by Bobbi Sexson. Jim Hess of 5th & Shawnee Discount Liquor will joining in to describe the fine qualities of each wine.

Sponsors for the event are Truity Credit Union, Arvest, ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66.

“The event is currently sold out for 2020. If you are interested in the wine-tasting event, look for us for 2021,” Secora said.

Volunteer Terri Meyer enjoys helping out with the fundraiser to support students “elevate their education to another level.”

“This program is unique because it is making a brighter future for tomorrow’s leaders,” Meyer said.

To donate, visit loweyoungscholar.org/lfys-donations-support_id154. For more information, including mentoring and volunteer opportunities, email loweyoungscholar@aol.com or call 918-766-6675.