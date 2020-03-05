Students from all over the area gathered for the Beef Show at the 2020 Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show at the Expo Center in Shawnee Wednesday, March 4.

Students will compete and show their pigs at the swine show Thursday, March 5 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee.

The annual Premium Sale/Auction and other events will be held Friday, March 6.

According to Suzanne Gilbert, there are about 600-700 animals that will be shown by about 450-500 students ages nine to 18 from all over the county in both FFA and 4-H.

Gilbert explained 110 animals will be selected to be sold at the Premium Sale Friday, March 7.

In addition to the Premium Auction, Gilbert said four high school seniors will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship to be used for their college, trade school or career tech.

The remaining schedule of events are as follows:

Thursday, March 5

10:00 a.m. Swine show

Friday, March 6

A.M. — Clean up, includes disassembly of pens and tie rails

5:00 p.m. — Premium Sale Animals in place, scanned & prepared for Premium Sale Exhibition

5:30 p.m. —PCJLS Appreciation Reception

6:30 p.m — Awards/Scholarship Presentation

7 p.m. — Premium Auction

Gilbert said this event would not be possible without the help of the great volunteers who are committed to and passionate about helping FFA and 4-H students achieve their goals.

Watch future editions for PCJLS results and listings.