PAULS VALLEY — Five Asher pitchers held Pauls Valley to just two hits Friday in a 6-0 triumph.

Asher pitchers Trevor Martin, Bryson Martin, Michael Mcdonald, Patch Hamilton and Jake Dobbs combined for 15 strikeouts and issued only one walk.

Asher collected 11 hits with Dobbs and Hamilton registering two apiece.

Cameron Grissom doubled for Asher’s only extra-base hit.

Asher committed just one error while Pauls Valley had four.

Asher is scheduled to entertain Stratford at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.