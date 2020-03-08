Stress often occurs in our lives while balancing hectic schedules raising a family, earning income, paying off debt, or saving for the future?

In some shape or form we are all affected by it. Unfortunately, if we don’t take care of ourselves nutritionally, physically, and mentally as we age, our busy lifestyle can lead us towards poor health.

Poor health habits are closely related to heart attacks, stroke, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, weak muscles and joints. Heart disease is a major issue in our society, and must be taken seriously.

I would like to remind you that we will continue to get older, slower, and weaker throughout our lives. Life has always been hectic, dating back even to the days of our parents and grandparents. Life is not going to change. If anything, it will just get worse. Americans will always find a way to overwork, overstress, and tire themselves out. It is just normal in our society if we make a million dollars this year that we are expected to raise our goal and get a million and a half the next. The pressure will never go away, so we must learn to deal with it more effectively to stay healthy!

That’s why it is so important to make sure we incorporate exercise and proper nutrition into our weekly schedules as a way of life. The positives are worth their weight in gold. Good health habits keep you active and help you lose weight. Improves your cardiorespiratory and cardiovascular health. Strengthens your heart, mind, muscles and bones. Improves performance, flexibility, relieves stress, and decreases the risk factors for poor health. When you feel good, have confidence and more energy, chances are high that you will bring your best to everything that you do.

We know the issue, we know the negatives of not taking care of ourselves. We’ve talked about the positives of exercise. Our next step is to master the basics that must be included in any good health improvement program!

First we have got to define reality. Take a real look at yourself and define your actual health and fitness status. Decide what areas are most important for you to improve. Everyone is different. Areas possibly needing correction could be a poor doctors’ visit, weak muscles, extra pounds, fat loss, or even muscle gain.

Secondly, set a goal. Be passionate about it! Make a commitment to yourself, family, or personal trainer, and stick to it. The buddy system is definitely a great way to stay accountable.

Thirdly, it is time to get started! Convenience is the key. Figure out when, where, and how long you are going to be able to exercise. What will be best for you...working out at a gym with a trainer, or on your own, training at home, in the morning, afternoon, before or after you take the kids to evening classes. It’s totally your call, so please spend some time sorting out when it will work for you. And yes, there is definitely a time that will work for you.

The next step is to incorporate exercise and nutrition into your daily planner. Treat it as priority like any other meeting. Plan ahead at least one week because schedules change weekly due to work or family obligations.

Now that we have made room for this very important part of our lives, it is time to take action on your plans to improve health. Start slow. A checkup is always good. Especially for men 45 years of age and women 55 years of age, or if you have simply been sedentary. Walking, stationery biking, chores around the house, or chair aerobics are all effective forms of exercise. Work at your own pace and progress very slowly.

To fuel this physical activity we have got to drink plenty of the “wonder drink” commonly known as water. Also replace electrolytes lost as well! It helps burn calories, fuels performance, keeps your body cool, and prevents dehydration, just to name a few of it’s benefits. Please include breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with two or three healthy snacks each and every day.

Last but certainly not least, rest must become a very important part of your overall health improvement program. Sleep energizes and rejuvenates your mind and body for the next day. I recommend 7- 8 hours sleep each night and at least one or two days off during the week from your workouts.

If you are excited about trimming up now, these are great basics that will lead you to your goals. Use these basic tools and you are on your way! All we are doing is moving slowly away from bad habits that make us weak, gain weight, or lose muscle, and replacing them with good habits that keep us trim, strong, and healthy. You can do this!

Don’t put pressure on yourself because one day is not so important that it can make or break your program. Just stay focused and consistently incorporate exercise and nutrition whenever you can. I see people getting healthy, losing weight, and changing their lives every day! You can definitely do the same right now!

Until next week please make it a healthy and nutritious day! To get started on healthy weight loss and nutrition products stop by Reggies Personal Training and Nutrition, 104 E. Main, Shawnee, or call (405) 613-0237,or send facebook message @ reggies personal training & nutrition.

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.