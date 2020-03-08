Members of Leadership Seminole Class XXI Spent Wednesday afternoon learning about City Government. Speakers for Session 3 of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce community education program included Seminole City Manager Steve Saxon, Council Member Larry Church, Fire Department Lieutenant Richard Lay and Police Chief David Hanson. The group convened in City Council Chambers at the Seminole Public Library, then toured City Offices in the Municipal Building and headquarters for the police and fire departments on Harvey Road.