More students at Jane Phillips Elementary School will be able to purchase books at the Scholastic Book Fair this year, thanks to a donation from the Washington County Retired Educators Association.

Association representatives presented a check for $1,320 to Jane Phillips’ school librarian Christel Poston to help students who might not otherwise be able to buy books.

“Having worked so many years with students, we all know the importance of encouraging children to read, so we wanted to do something to help those who needed a little additional book money,” stated Elaine Gaut, WCREA president.

“Retired educators always work to help teachers and students. We want all the students at Jane Phillips to be able to take home a book of their choice,” according to Cindy Dronyk, WCREA treasurer. Dronyk currently serves as the Northeast District representative on the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association Board of Directors.

WCREA members voted at their February meeting to donate $500 from their savings account, and individual members then donated an additional $820.

Dronyk and Gaut presented the check to the school, and other association members have volunteered to help with the upcoming book fair.