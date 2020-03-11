Walter Bryan Jr.

Walter “Pete” Roy Bryan Jr., 87, of Bartlesville, died Saturday. Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at East Cross United Methodist Church. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jackie Shrum

Jackie Lee Shrum, 67, of Bartlesville, died Saturday. Memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Delorse Griggs

Delorse Jane Griggs, 69, of Bartlesville, died Saturday. Family will receive guests 6 — 8 p.m. Thursday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sue Lamb

Sue Ellen Lamb, 58, of Bartlesville, died March 4. Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Felix Tenorio

Felix Michael Tenorio died Feb. 15. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:15 p.m. March 18 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Grand Junction, Colorado. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Maxine Dick

Maxine Dick, 99, formerly of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

No formal services are planned. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home.