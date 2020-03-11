Emma Morgan

Emma Jean Breshears Morgan, 85, formerly of Wann, OK passed away on March 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.

The Morgan Family invites you to a Potluck Luncheon including a non-traditional Celebration of Life for Emma Jean Morgan on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1pm – 3pm at Bartlesville Women’s Club located at 601 SE Shawnee. Her favorite color was purple, and we encourage everyone to wear purple for Emma on Saturday.

Emma was born December 29, 1934, to Dick and Ruby (Patterson) Breshears at Coodys Bluff in Nowata County. She received her education at Childers School. She married Kenneth R. Morgan on June 20, 1952. They made their home in Childers, OK. Emma worked for Phillips Petroleum for five years during which time they had two daughters, Linda and Peggy Morgan. In 1962, they moved to the family farm in Wann, OK, where they resided for the next 47 years. From that point forward, Emma was a homemaker and raised their two daughters. In December 2009, they moved to their current residence in Bartlesville, OK. Emma enjoyed fishing, playing cards, dancing, and spending time with her family. During their retirement years, Ken and Emma Morgan played cards every morning to see who was going to have the better day.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Ruby Lou Breshears, one sister, Patsy Lilburn, a mother and father in law, five in laws and their spouses, one infant granddaughter, and an infant great grandson. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Morgan, of the home; two daughters, Linda Camden and Peggy Gillman, both of Bartlesville, OK; Grandson, John Ray Gillman and his wife, Kristen Gillman, of Stillwater, OK; Grandson, Christopher Gillman and his wife, Charity Gillman, of Broken Arrow, OK; and Granddaughter, Melissa Werts and her husband, Donny Werts, of Bartlesville, OK; and two Great Grandsons, DJ Werts and Michael Ryan Gillman; one Brother, Donald Breshears, of San Antonio, Texas; one Sister in Law, Wanda Jo Brazeal; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations in Emma’s name to either: CARD Senior Nutrition at 301 East Angus, Dewey, OK 74029 or Comforting Hands Hospice at 1366 SE Washington Blvd. Suite A, Bartlesville, OK 74006.