Finding homes for Bartlesville’s four-legged, furry residents can sometimes be a challenge for two local organizations, but they continue to work toward a common goal: making sure pets have a safe, caring place to live.

Animal Rescue Foundation is a rescue organization, while the Washington County SPCA serves in two capacities: as the city’s animal city impound facility and as a pet adoption agency.

ARF

ARF exists by donations from the public and private foundations and does not receive assistance from the city, state or federal government.

Some of the animals brought to ARF’s facility are available for adoption, but others are not considered to sbe adoptable due to special needs such as physical disabilities, birth defects, disease or old age. Those rescues that cannot be placed in an outside home can live out their lives being cared for by volunteers.

ARF of Bartlesville was started by two residents who were rescuing abandoned pets in the community and wanted to do more. They decided to create a nonprofit to care for homeless animals until new homes could be found, said Sheila Taylor, vice president.

The new group had a dream of building a rescue/adoption sanctuary on 18 acres east of Bartlesville. Those hopes were realized recently as ARF moved to its new facility at 399519 U.S. 60 east of Bartlesville. Dogs reside in large kennels which include access to the outdoors. Cats live in a large open room and also have access to the outdoors on their “catio.”

ARF, fully staffed by volunteers, brings low-cost spay/neuter opportunities to Bartlesville through the efforts Drs. Brady and Jana Robbins of ARK Veterinary Clinic in Claremore. Prices range from $45 to $70 and include a rabies vaccination. ARF recently hosted a discount spay and neuter clinic in which 67 animals were spayed and neutered. A second clinic is set for April 25, Taylor said.

The shelter is open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or by appointment if someone would like to meet an animal considering adoption.

Puppies and kittens are everywhere at the ARF facility right now. Currently the group has more than 30 cats and kittens.

“In April and May we get inundated with cats,” Taylor said.

For more information, residents can call ARF at 918-766-0991.

WCSPCA

The agency has a contract with the City of Bartlesville to care for animals brought in by animal control. It receives funding from the city to house, feed and care for these animals. While the animals are in the facility, workers attempt to find the owners through phone calls, emails and visitor assistance.

The contract with the city provides that the animals are to be held for four days. They are then evaluated to determine whether they should be moved into the adoption area of the facility or be sent to a rescue shelter.

There is a $75 fee to adopt a dog and a $50 fee to adopt a cat. All animals leave the agency vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped. In 2019, 2,673 cats and dogs entered the shelter; 1,033 were adopted, 227 were reclaimed, 665 were transferred to other facilities and 981 were spayed and neutered.

SPCA has introduced Finding Rover, a free service that uses facial recognition to help reunite lost dogs and cats with their owners. Members of the community can see if their lost pet is in the shelter’s care with just a few clicks. Additionally, people looking to adopt can see what dogs and cats that are available for adoption. Residents can go to www.FindingRover.com and follow the steps listed on the website.

The Washington County SPCA, 16620 State Highway 123, is planning to move to a new facility in the next two years, supervisor Tonya Pete said. The organization is working with an architect with a goal of building a new facility south of Bartlesville on U.S. 75.

To contact WCSPCA, call 918-336-1577.

How you can help

If you see animals without shelter, food, water or on a chain 24 hours a day, call the non-emergency police dispatch at 918-338-4001 and request a wellness check. Outside city limits, residents should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s office at 918-337-2800.