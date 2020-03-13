The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

March 10

• Cody Alan Lawson, 28, on charges of embezzlement by employee.

• Jason Stuart Durley, 55, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

• Axel Eulises Espinoza, 19, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Eric Benjamin Mogus, 20, on charges of obstructing an officer and lights required on bicycle after dark.

Dewey Police Department

March 10

• Jessica Nicholle Gray, 27, on charges of DUI.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

March 10

• Moises Israel Lopez, 20, on charges of domestic abuse.