Greetings, Shawnee! I hope this finds you doing well! We have lots of senior-focused events coming your way soon, but let’s start with tonight first. The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club will be hosting their St. Patrick’s Dance at 7:00 p.m. in the Senior Center at 401 N. Bell. The club decorated our facility in Irish Green in honor of the occasion. Cost is $3.00 per dancer, or just $1.00 to enjoy the music and fellowship. This active club has been dancing together for over 30 years, so come on down and join the fun, as both singles and couples are welcome!

Yesterday we held a Doubles Blind Draw Pool Tournament, which meant that no one knew who their partner would be until right before the first game. Thanks to several sponsors we had lots of goodies and awards to hand out. The competition was both fierce and friendly at times, as everyone enjoyed this soon to be regular event. Did you miss out yesterday? No worries, as we will be hosting a Singles Pool Tournament this Friday, March 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the Senior Center. Please register at the Senior Center by 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19 to hold your spot. You can also just come watch and cheer on your favorite players.

In addition, yesterday the sound of “Bingo!” was heard at both locations! Project Heart sponsors Bingo at the Community Center at 804 S. Park each Friday at 10:30 a.m. The Senior Center at 401 N. Bell hosts Bingo on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of each month beginning at 1:00 p.m. The next Bingo day at the Senior Center will be held on March 27. At both locations, the first Bingo card is free, and then just 4 for a $1.00. Plan now to join us for Bingo fun as prizes are awarded for winning cards.

Next week we will see another Greeting Card Making Class offered on Friday, March 20 at 1:30. The card theme will be Easter. This free class is a great way to see how specialty cards are made, and perhaps learn a few tips for making some on your own. Please register for your spot by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 so the supplies can be prepared. These classes have been quite popular, so call soon to reserve your seat at 405-878-1528.

Do you like country music? Did you know the Storytime Country and Western Band has been performing at the Senior Center for over 20 years? They kick off their set at 1:00 p.m. on both Tuesday and Thursday and play until 2:30 p.m. It is a great time of fellowship and wonderful music to anyone aged 55+ to enjoy for free. If you feel so inclined, you can even get out on the dance floor and scoot your boots, or just sit back and enjoy some coffee, ice tea, and fun.

Do you play Pinochle? Our weekly Pinochle gathering brings in lots of players, so if you and a friend would like to join us on Thursdays at 1:00 p.m., you can find a game. There is also talk of a Pinochle Tournament soon! Be watching for more details. Is Canasta or other games more yours style? Then you can pop in on a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday at 1:00 p.m. and see what games are happening that day. Lastly, we could always use more domino players, so join us most any afternoon.

Now you might be wondering what else is going on for Seniors aged 55+ this week? Well, you can choose from discussion groups, card games, free fitness classes, quilting, crocheting, billiards, Bible studies, walking in the gym, Gospel singing, Pickleball, working puzzles, shooting hoops, as well as multiple opportunities for socialization and lots of laughter! Not sure when all these things are going on? Pick up a current calendar or call 405-878-1528. Don’t see something that appeals to you? Let us know what you would like us to add, and we will see what we can do!

Be sure to stop by the Senior Center to get a tour or visit us during our open hours of Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or call us at 405-878-1528. The Community Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and the Project Heart lunch program phone is 405-275-4530. In case you didn’t know, Project Heart is funded through the Title III Older Adults Grant from COEDD, and is based solely on age. If you are aged 60+ you automatically qualify and can register in person at 804 S. Park. Once registered, you can make a reservation the day before for a nutritious lunch served each weekday at noon. Suggested donation is $1.50, but no one aged 60+ is turned away. Menus are found on our calendars, or you can contact Project Heart directly for more information.

Thanks for reading! You can hear more about Senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show aired each Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF 1040AM/100.9FM.

As always, we look forward to seeing YOU at one of the CENTERS!