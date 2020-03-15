In consideration of the well-being of its students, employees and members of its extended community, Seminole State College will shift to electronic delivery methods of instruction for the two weeks following Spring Break, March 23-April 5, in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Specific plans for electronic instruction has been developed by the Vice president for Academic affairs and Division Chairs and will be communicated to instructors.

During the period of electronic instruction, the campus will remain open as scheduled. Staff and faculty will maintain their regular work schedules.

Face-to-face classes will resume Monday, April 6. Students may check campus announcements regarding the College’s response to COVID-19 at www.sscok.edu/covid19/covid.html.

While the College is closed during Spring Break, there will be a concentrated effort to disinfect the campus.

SSC will suspend all college-sponsored events and activities from now until at least April 4. This includes tournaments and scholastic meets. For events scheduled by off-campus groups, SSC staff will consult with the sponsoring organizations to determine if they may be able to host their events, and if so, under what conditions.

The College will follow guidelines being developed by the National Junior College Athletic Association in regard to the playing or suspension of spring athletic competitions, as well as possible sanctions on practices.

A ban has been placed on all college-related out-of-state travel through the end of the semester, May 8.

All students and employees who have travelled internationally or have had direct contact with those who have been out of the country, or have been compromised with exposure to COVID-19, will be asked to self-quarantine for two weeks following exposure.

“I realize that some of these actions will be of a major inconvenience for our students and employees, and in some cases, our community. The situation regarding this pandemic is consistently evolving. We will continue to place health and safety as our top priority,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said in a campus memo emailed to students, faculty and staff on March 13.

Continued emphasis will be placed on efforts to reduce the spread of the virus through personal hygiene and cleanliness. Employees are asked not to come to work if they are sick.