TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation is taking steps to keep its community safe. The Cherokee word for respect is ᎤᏬᎯᏳᎯ, and the Cherokee Nation is upholding these values in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. In this effort, many Cherokee Nation-related events have been postponed both locally and at-large.

The Cherokee Nation will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and update the public of postponed or canceled activities as needed on www.Anadisgoi.com and on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page.

At this time, the following events are being postponed:

March 14 – Artist showcase at the Cherokee National History Museum

March 14 – “American Indians in Major League Baseball: The First Fifty Years” exclusive discussion

March 16 – Tribal Council meeting & committee meetings

March 17 – Youth development activity at Cherokee Heights in Pryor

March 19 – Spring break make-and-takes and Cherokee Nation museums

March 19 – Cherokee Nation Youth Summit

March 19 – Adult resident activity at Tom Buffington Heights in Vinita

March 19 – Adult resident and youth development activities at Oaks Senior Nutrition Center

March 21 – Cherokee Family Research Center’s genealogy workshop

March 21 – Cherokee Nation at-large community meeting in Missouri

March 22 – Cherokee Nation at-large community meeting in Kansas

March 23 – Adult resident activity at Greasy Senior Nutrition Center

March 24 – Adult resident activity at Lost City Community Building in Hulbert

March 24 – Youth development activity at Talking Leaves Job Corps in Tahlequah

March 24-26 – 2020 Oklahoma Johnson-O’Malley Conference

March 26 – Tribal Council committee meetings

March 26 – Adult resident activity at Will Rogers Senior Housing in Claremore

March 26 – Youth development activity at Zion Boys & Girls Club in Stilwell

April 3-5 – Cherokee Days at Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

April 5 – Cherokee Nation at-large community meeting in Washington, D.C.

April 9 – Cherokee Speakers Bureau meeting

About Cherokee Nation

The Cherokee Nation is the federally recognized government of the Cherokee people and has inherent sovereign status recognized by treaty and law. The seat of tribal government is the W.W. Keeler Complex near Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the capital of the Cherokee Nation. With more than 380,000 citizens, 11,000 employees and a variety of tribal enterprises ranging from aerospace and defense contracts to entertainment venues, Cherokee Nation is one of the largest employers in northeastern Oklahoma and the largest tribal nation in the United States.

To learn more, please visit www.cherokee.org.