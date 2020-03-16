Roy Charles Chrismon, 49, of Colcord, Oklahoma passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

Roy was born on May 24, 1970, in Wichita, Kansas, a son of Robert Charles Chrismon and Peggy Sue White Chrismon. He married Maxie Charlene Flute on April 9, 1998 in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma. Roy worked as a mechanic for the Eagle Concrete Company In west Siloam Springs. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved working on cars and hot rods especially his Nova, he enjoyed camping fishing and bar b ques. He loved his children and grandchildren and spending time with them. Roy was the type of man that could do anything.

He is survived by his wife, Maxie Chrismon of the home; his parents, Robert and Peggy Chrismon of Colcord, Oklahoma; five sons, Cody Tomlinson of Kansas, Eric and wife Julie Clinton of Chelsea, Oklahoma, Curtis and wife Jasmine Clinton of Kansas, Oklahoma, Tommy Pack of Colcord, Oklahoma, and Marcus Chrismon of Colcord, Oklahoma; one daughter, Amber Chrismon and Grady of Fredonia, Kansas; one brother, Jonathon and wife Valerie Chrismon of Joplin, Missouri; one sister, Lucretia and husband Shawn Calonder of Altoona, Kansas;13 grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Michael Dean Tomlinson.

Visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel. Pastor Dennis Weeks will officiate the service under the direction of the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. To sign online guestbook please go to www.backstrom-pyeatte.com