By Ryan Aber

The Oklahoman

The Big 12 Conference’s announcement on Friday that spring sports had been canceled came with a glimmer of hope for football teams.

Spring football, among other team practices, were only suspended as everyone tries to decide the future of sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big 12 statement said practices, meetings and other team gatherings would be re-evaluated March 29.

That deadline potentially leaves up to four weeks for teams to finish spring football, should practices be reinstated.

Yet nothing is promised. And the idea brings to mind the question of the value and importance of those 15 allowed practices of spring.

It’s a time for players to improve individually, for teams to begin to develop their identity as a unit.

“It was always a great time to get better as a player,” former OU fullback Trey Millard said. “You don’t have the pressure of having to perfect your plays and your script and how you’re attacking certain things, but you can try to grow yourself so you maybe focus on (different) things.

“You may lose a block or two here, but you’re trying this new technique, you’re trying this new offense and really getting better as a football player.”

Anything is on the table for the Big 12 at this point. Spring ball could be completed, it could be canceled, it could be delayed, or it could be treated in a way no one has even thought of yet.

At Oklahoma State, the value of spring isn’t necessarily in the quality of the work but the building of relationships. OSU promoted Kasey Dunn to offensive coordinator and hired Tim Rattay to coach quarterbacks.

Spencer Sanders has had three practices to learn what Rattay expects of his players, and Rattay has had the same time to learn what skills Sanders has to offer.

Dunn is a long way from figuring out what his identity as a coordinator is going to be.

Former Cowboy quarterback Clint Chelf had four offensive coordinators in five years, so he saw what could be learned in spring.

“Spring practices are good to get acclimated,” Chelf said. “You get the new personnel acclimated to the system. For me, it was always about getting used to the new guy and how he coaches, what drills he wants to do.

“You want to have all that stuff ironed out by fall, but even in the summer, when you’re going into those practices. Spring is a great time to allow any new personnel to get familiar with how things are going to be.”

Old-timers might look at today’s limits on spring workouts — 15 practices spread out over six weeks or more — and have a hard time seeing the value.

“We had 30 days to get in 20 practices, do whatever you wanted to do, and stay out there til dark-30 if you wanted to,” said Pat Jones, who coached the Cowboys from 1984-94. “It’s so watered down now, they could probably do without it.

“Any quality rep is gonna make you a little bit better, but as long as it’s all equal, you could get by without it. Maybe you need to adjust or extend preseason somehow. But the way spring is now, you’re a little bit in recess.”

For today’s players who don’t know what they missed out on three decades ago, the value is significant.

“It’s competition every day,” said former OU linebacker Jordan Evans, now with the Cincinnati Bengals. “You’re learning the playbook more and more. You see how much you developed in the offseason program.”

And spring is the perfect time to experiment, both for players and coaches.

“You could try different positions,” Evans said. “(Coaches) didn’t have to squeeze it all into one fall camp right before the season. So it was definitely big when it came to that type of stuff.”

Former Sooner Chuka Ndulue is seeing the other side of spring now as the defensive line coach at Southern Illinois.

“Got a lot of guys that are calling me, like, ‘Coach, what do I do?’” Ndulue said. “Control what you can control through these times. Yesterday, I was making waffles rather than worrying about watching news and what’s happening. Wash your hands, stay clean, boost your immune systems and hey, get ready.

“Just wait and stay ready for when the time’s up.”