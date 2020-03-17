On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Janice Jean (Wray), loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, departed this earthly life at her home in Shawnee.

On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Janice Jean (Wray), loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, departed this earthly life at her home in Shawnee.

Jan was born on Jan. 10, 1947, in Shawnee to Leonard George Wray and Dorothy Jean (Adams).

She graduated from Shawnee High School, where her father was the track coach. During her life, she was a homemaker and worked as an administrative assistant for the US Department of Defense.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is survived by her husband, Don Rueb, of the home; her brother, Ken Wray and wife Dorothy; her sisters-in-law, Debbie Rueb and husband Bill Brown and Sheri Muller and husband Jimmy; her brother-in-law, Steve Rueb; her children, Trisha Foreman (Smith), Shawn Smith and wife Amber (Williams); her step-children, Noel Rueb and Dan Rueb; her grandchildren, Andrew Smith and Abigail Smith; her nephew Andrew Wray and wife Linda; her great-nephew Nicholas Wray; and special friend of the family, TJ Tripp.

She is also survived by her aunt Carolyn Mosman; cousins Rick Mosman, Caron Johnston, Wanda Carrick, Elaine Cleghorn, Sherryl Parten, Judy Keeler, and numerous other family and friends.

Services were Monday, March 16.

In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to

Forever Friends Humane Society

704 South Walnut Street

Sallisaw, Oklahoma 74955.