Levoy Jerral Dukes, a lifetime resident of Prague, passed away at his home in Prague on March 11, 2020.

Levoy was born in Prague, along with his twin brother, on Dec. 16, 1935. He was the son of Lee William and Opal Canada (Broyles) Dukes.

Levoy was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was an admired member of the Prague community and will be greatly missed.

Levoy was born and raised in Prague; he was a graduate of Prague High School. He was a long-time member of the Prague United Methodist Church. He had a long and successful career as an engineer at Tinker Air Force Base.

Levoy enjoyed traveling and going to flea markets. His favorite place to visit was Monument Valley, Utah. He was an avid Oklahoma State Cowboy fan and never hesitated to let you know. Most importantly, Levoy was a great family man.

He and his wife Sandra “Sue” Dukes were happily married for over 64 years. Levoy always made sure Sue knew just how beautiful she was and how much he loved her. Levoy was also a dedicated father and grandfather. He loved watching his kids and granddaughter grow up and participate in all of their activities.

Levoy was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Opal Dukes and one brother, Leonard Dukes.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra Sue (Banks) Dukes of the home; two sons, Jerral Lee Dukes and his wife Susan of Perkins, Larry William Dukes and Steve Lindsey of Oakland, California; one granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Dukes of Dallas, Texas; one twin brother, Ledoy Joe Dukes and his wife Lavonne of Prague; sisters-in-law, Vera Dukes and Melva Fowler of Prague, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Dean Lee of Paden; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Connie Banks of Hereford, Texas. He also is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 16. They were officiated by Rev. Sandra Shepherd and Bro. Tim Emmons and held at the Prague United Methodist Church. Burial followed at Prague Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague. An online guestbook is available at www. Parksbrothers.net.