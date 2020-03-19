Gayle Louise James

Gayle Louise James passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home in Fulshear, Texas at 66 years of age.

Gayle Louise James was born on February 10, 1954 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to William Abe Cavin and Lois Iola Lynch Cavin. Gayle graduated from college with her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her career teaching in the public schools of Caney Valley and Dewey, Oklahoma. On January 21, 1989, Gayle married William E. (Bud) James Jr., in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. In 1991, they moved to Midland, Texas where Gayle retired from teaching to stay at home with their daughters, Emily and Laura. She started Step by Step, a Parent’s Day Out program at Fairmont Park Church of Christ, which she directed from 2005 to 2015. In 2015, Bud and Gayle moved to Fulshear, Texas where they worship with the Church of Christ in Katy, Texas. Gayle was a very loving wife and mother. She loved the Lord and shared that love with her family and friends. Gayle was a light to all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bud James of Fulshear, Texas; her two daughters, Emily Christine James, of Fulshear, Texas and Laura Ellen Goodman and her husband, Karsten Goodman of Plano, Texas; her mother, Lois Cavin of Ramona, Oklahoma; her brother, Don Cavin and his wife, Carla Cavin, and their son Mike Cavin of Dewey, Oklahoma; and numerous other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that contributions be made to the Step-by-Step Program at 3813 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX 79707 to the Fairmont Park Church of Christ.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00am Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Ramona Cemetery with Mr. Steve Bailey officiating.

