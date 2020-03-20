MIAMI — Policies remain in flux with Integris Health.

Integris Miami and Integris Grove, part of the Integris Health system, have joined Mercy, Norman Regional, OU Medicine and SSM Health St. Anthony in postponing elective, non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

All Integris sites are preparing to provide symptom screening for visitors and caregivers. Those with a fever or respiratory symptoms will not be allowed into the facility.

Individuals who wish to donate additional PPE, are asked to contact the Incident Command Center at 405-951-8735. (Ex. dentists, vets, construction workers, painters, etc.)

When possible, face-to-face meetings are being replaced with Skype, WebEx or other available technologies.

A provider and caregiver hotline for caregivers and providers to ask questions has been established.

Previously announced protocol includes:

- Visitors are now required to register upon entry of one of the Integris hospitals. Check-in stations will be at points of entry.

- Visitor access to hospitals will be limited to specific designated entrances, in most instances these locations will be the hospital’s main entrance and the emergency department entrance.

- Plans related to secure additional staffing and supplies continue. Caregivers who can be reassigned to the areas they are most needed are being identified.

- An Incident Command Center has been enacted.

- The visitation policy to limit the number of guests in the hospital has been revised

- Closed certain entrances, waiting rooms and clinics

- Surge capacity through drills and planning exercises are being evaluated

- Integris Virtual Visits are being encouraged instead of in-office visits

- Caregivers to self-monitor for fever or other symptoms

- Added additional and more frequent cleanings

- Increased the number of hand sanitizer stations

- Posted hand washing reminders in highly visible areas