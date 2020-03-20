First, some facts: The over-the-counter pain reliever ibuprofen is not linked to a higher risk of COVID-19 infection. Nor has it been linked to complications in those infected with the novel coronavirus that has now reached 164 countries.

When treating pain or a fever, you may choose ibuprofen (such as Advil or Motrin) or acetaminophen (Tylenol) without needing to worry that your decision has any bearing on the disease at the center of the pandemic.

And now, the reason for using this space to dispense those bland morsels of coronavirus non-news: A messaged tweeted Saturday by France’s minister of Solidarity and Health warning that ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory drug, “could be an aggravating factor” in COVID-19 infection. (So could the steroid medication cortisone, the tweet said.)

In cases of fever, the health minister added, “take paracetamol” _ the generic name used in Europe for acetaminophen. And if you are already taking anti-inflammatory medication or have medical concerns, consult your doctor, he advised.

With a novel coronavirus sweeping across the world, consumers are hungry for tips on how to protect themselves and their loved ones from infection. They are keenly attuned to public health advice, whether it is solidly based on evidence, altogether fabricated, or somewhere in between.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran’s weekend tweet appears to fall in that middle region. As it began circulating widely outside of France this week, it left U.S. doctors, public health officials and communications experts shaking their heads in dismay.

“More research is needed to evaluate reports that ibruprofen may affect the course of COVID-19,” the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in an emailed response. “Currently, there is no evidence that ibuprofen increases the risk of serious complications or of acquiring the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Driving home the point, the U.S. institute’s statement noted: “There is also no conclusive evidence that taking ibuprofen is harmful for other respiratory infections” either.

University of Nebraska infectious disease specialist Dr. Andre Kalil called it “crazy” to toss unsupported medical advice into a cauldron of worldwide anxiety.

Veran’s concerns are not entirely baseless: Experts said they have what scientists call “biological plausibility.”

Both nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen and corticosteroids like cortisone tamp down the immune system’s response to infection.

With diseases involving two other novel coronaviruses _ severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) _ studies found that very ill patients who got corticosteroids were no more likely to die than were patients who didn’t take them. But their viral loads, a measure of both a patient’s recovery and his ability to infect others, were slower to decline.

As a result, the World Health Organization has recommended against the routine use of corticosteroids (those that work throughout the body) in the treatment of SARS (which no longer circulates) and MERS (which still does).

On the other hand, for very sick patients, tamping down inflammation may be lifesaving. Chinese physicians scrambling to help a first wave of patients infected with the new coronavirus reported that they administered corticosteroids to just under half of the extremely ill patients they were seeing. Those patients were experiencing potentially life-threatening immune reactions to their infections, and the doctors judged that cortisone treatment would reduce the resulting inflammation in their lungs and elsewhere.

Their numbers, however, were too small to warrant any conclusions about the effects of such treatment.

Medical professionals and public health authorities need to “focus on what we need to do,” he said: Find out what works and what does not in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.