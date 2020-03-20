Downed tree limbs were most of the damage assessed by Love County Emergency Management on Thursday after a line of heavy storms moved through the area overnight Wednesday. A drone will be used to further assess damage in the near future, according to Love County EM Director AshLeigh Gillham.

Carter County did not receive any reports of damage.

She said a carport was also blown away in the area of Old Towne Road and Gladney Lake Road near Thackerville. While the damage seen was mostly west of Interstate 35, Gillham said damage assessment was put on hold Thursday afternoon due to more inclement weather moving through the area.

With the spring weather season threatening southern Oklahoma during a global coronavirus pandemic, Gillham reminded residents that storm shelters—including those in public schools—will be open if needed. She said anybody taking shelter in the event of severe weather should be mindful of health guidelines that recommend social distancing of six feet or more to prevent the spread of viruses.

Wednesday storms, followed by more rain Thursday, has caused standing water on roadways prone to flooding. Gillham reminded drivers to slow down on wet roadways, especially at night when standing water can be hard to see.

“We had quite a bit of road flooding, not a lot, but we did have roads that had between four and six inches of water running over it,” she said.