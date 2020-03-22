The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Maud man died late Saturday night in a Seminole County collision.

The accident occurred about 11:10 p.m. on EW1330, just east of Old 99 in Seminole County.

Mark Thomas, 28, Maud, was driving a 2019 Polaris RZR westbound on county road 1330, a gravel/dirt road, the patrol said. The Polaris went left of center, the OHP said, and struck head on a 2000 Dodge truck driven by Kara Dew, 29, Ada. She was not injured.

The collision pinned Thomas for nearly three hours, the patrol reported.

Cause of the accident and the driver's condition when the accident occurred are under investigation by state troopers, the report shows.