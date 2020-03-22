As Congress grapples with the impact of the coronavirus nationally, local state legislators weighed in on the COVID-19 outbreak’s effect in Oklahoma.

State health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Washington County on Thursday. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, at least 49 confirmed cases had been confirmed in the state as of Friday, including one death.

Rep. Derrel Fincher said he believes the state is taking appropriate steps by closing schools, limiting public gatherings through virtual meetings and encouraging businesses to be innovative in delivering services.

“Yes, doing so is painful and disruptive, but it is necessary. We have many who are more vulnerable to serious effects from COVID-19, and all of us have a responsibility to not endanger them through our actions,” Fincher said.

Fincher said the first priority should be taking care of those most susceptible to the illness. He plans to donate half his salary for the next three months to causes that support those in need.

“I know not everybody can do that, but this is a time to give if you are able. If you are not able to donate money or goods, donate time and energy,” Fincher said.

Likewise, Sen. Julie Daniels said that lawmakers and state agencies are working to shorten and mitigate the effects of the “heath and economic crisis.”

“I think these unprecedented circumstances are being handled well at all levels of government, given that we are treading new ground which can shift from hour to hour,” Daniels said. “Communication to legislators from state agencies, through our Senate leadership and from individual senators is helping us get current information to our constituents.”

Rep. Judd Strom admitted that he initially was skeptical of “drastic actions and impositions being made by both government and private entities here and across the nation.”

“However, after meeting with medical and health officials, including doctors and epidemiologists, it became clear to me that drastic measures were absolutely necessary to stop the spread of this new deadly disease,” he said.

He believes it is important to halt the spread of the coronavirus throughout whatever means necessary.

“Right now, the only tool we have in the box is community action. My hope is that history remembers this great inconvenience as a successful overreaction rather than a failure to act with appropriate measures in an unknown time,” Strom said.

Legislative leaders decided last Monday to close the state Capitol to the public. The Senate was in session on Monday and Tuesday, but some senators stayed away from the building as coronavirus concerns mounted.

It was reported Tuesday that a Senate staffer had tested positive for COVID-19. Senate offices were closed Wednesday through Friday, with employees working remotely.

When the pandemic starts to recede, Fincher said, lawmakers should dissect national, state and local responses to learn from them.

“We will ask questions such as whether the governments took appropriate action with the information they had; was the information they had adequate or should there be additional sources; were decisions firmly grounded in always looking out for the health and welfare of our population; and so forth,” Fincher said.

Now is the time to act on what is known, he said.

Several areas of interest already are apparent, according to Fincher, such as some universities that were able to transition to online learning smoothly while others struggled.

“We closed our schools to all learning for students as many of our schools in the state not set up for all students to do online learning. That was an equity decision, and the state board of education had to make the call of closing all schools or allowing those that could be virtual do online learning,” he said.

He went on to say that he is not going to second-guess the decision, but believes all schools and students should be set up for online learning and have the ability for students to work remotely.

“That will be a challenge for us to take on,” he said. “We also made a temporary change to open meeting laws to allow open meetings to be done virtually. Those changes are temporary, but that will also give us good information on the extent to which it worked, and what may need to be tweaked so that we do have transparency in government.”

The legislators have been posting information about the state’s efforts to combat the pandemic on their Facebook pages and through emails to constituents. The public can ask them questions by email or phone.

— The Oklahoman contributed to this story.