The following items were filed March 14 to March 20, 2020, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Griffith, Heather, Intimidation of Witness
Morrow, Marie Elaine, Intimidation of Witness
White, Brittney Monique, Assault, Battery Or Assault & Battery With Dangerous Weapon
Misdemeanors
Aliva Canales, Edgardo, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Burgoon, Christopher, Obstructing An Officer
Buzzard, Rayna Aline. Cause, Aid, Abet Or Encourage Minor Child To Become Deprived
Frye, Jason Lee Matthew, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Hooper, Clay Alan, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Hooper, Terry Lee, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Jackson, Richard Roy, Actual Physical Control Under the Influence
Mathews, Kenneth, Possession of CDS - Marijuana
McDaniel, James Ross, Disturbing the Peace
Smith, Andrew Scott, Petit Larceny
Smith, Charles Leon, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Aggravated
Stepp, Joseph Zachary, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Stuart, Derrick Lee, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Trollinger, Shateria Janee, Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Protective Orders
Woodard, Ivy Mavis Vs. Aberin, David
Hill, Traci Vs. Hill, Gregory A
Walker, Kristin Vs. Kingfisher, Aaron Matthew
Marriage Licenses
Blackfox, Jessie Jay and Leach, Hillary Deann
Devries, Marvin Jacob and Steers, Tamara Janee