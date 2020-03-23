The following items were filed March 14 to March 20, 2020, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Griffith, Heather, Intimidation of Witness

Morrow, Marie Elaine, Intimidation of Witness

White, Brittney Monique, Assault, Battery Or Assault & Battery With Dangerous Weapon

Misdemeanors

Aliva Canales, Edgardo, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Burgoon, Christopher, Obstructing An Officer

Buzzard, Rayna Aline. Cause, Aid, Abet Or Encourage Minor Child To Become Deprived

Frye, Jason Lee Matthew, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Hooper, Clay Alan, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Hooper, Terry Lee, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Jackson, Richard Roy, Actual Physical Control Under the Influence

Mathews, Kenneth, Possession of CDS - Marijuana

McDaniel, James Ross, Disturbing the Peace

Smith, Andrew Scott, Petit Larceny

Smith, Charles Leon, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Aggravated

Stepp, Joseph Zachary, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Stuart, Derrick Lee, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Trollinger, Shateria Janee, Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Protective Orders

Woodard, Ivy Mavis Vs. Aberin, David

Hill, Traci Vs. Hill, Gregory A

Walker, Kristin Vs. Kingfisher, Aaron Matthew

Marriage Licenses

Blackfox, Jessie Jay and Leach, Hillary Deann

Devries, Marvin Jacob and Steers, Tamara Janee