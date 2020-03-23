“God must have loved ordinary people because he made so many of us.” Ever wonder why? Perhaps the huge numbers are a way of recognizing the rest of us, those whose life story doesn’t rise to a perceived level of interest among historians. Still, that is unfortunate because we all have stories, all have histories. Historians have written countless accounts in minute detail of the activities of Generals Lee and Grant or local celebrities such as Stand Watie or John Ross, all pertaining to the Civil War. But their subordinates, the unsung soldiers who fought under their command are seldom mentioned. Little recognition has been given to the nameless two million on either side who routinely lined up in an open field 75 yards apart and shot at each other. And, seldom do historians report what must have been gut wrenching scenes in Indian territory, multiplied hundreds of times when ordinary citizen soldiers left their families on isolated farms to fend for themselves. No mention of whether either the soldier or their families reunited or even survived, just ordinary people who made “extra ordinary” contributions to history without any recognition.

There have been so many who contributed to the development of Northeastern Oklahoma. One example, the story of Joe Boatman, is included in the Mayes County History. His was a life well lived and a story that could be replicated, similar to countless citizens who have received no recognition. Most important, Boatman’s story is one that “ordinary people” can relate to.

Joe Boatman had local roots. Born in nearby Mayesville, Arkansas on Christmas Eve, 1885, as he grew to manhood, it was evident that he had a unique gift, a natural aptitude for numbers. If he knew the measurements of a building, a corn crib, he could accurately “guesstimate” how many bushels of corn it would hold. Or, he could walk off the measurements of a field to the acre, skills perhaps not worthy of mention by historians, but an important contribution to local farmers storing or planting their crops.

Those skills as well as his work ethic found Joe, employed at a ranch, but attending a church social at Cole in Mayes County in the early 1900’s, when he met his future wife Pearl. The couple immediately fell in love. But there were complications, not only did Joe not have a home of his own, Pearl was young and her parents opposed any suggestion of marriage. Joe worked at the Markham ranch near Locust Grove and was living there when the couple was confronted with this dilemma, but he had a plan. The Markham brothers’ parents were deceased and, using his best powers of persuasion, Joe successfully convinced the bachelors they needed a house keeper. When they agreed, in one deft move Joe had resolved his housing problem. The second hurdle, marriage, was resolved when the couple eloped. According to reports, the angry parents eventually accepted the inevitable.

The Boatman’s lived with the Markham brothers for a couple of years, Joe as a ranch hand, Pearl keeping house. The Markham’s were so pleased with the arrangement, they gave Joe permission to plant a crop on their land. The profit from this venture enabled him not only to purchase a home, but a nearby country store as well. During the ensuing years, Joe sold everything from horse shoes to wagons to food supplies. He gave credit to farm customers until their crops were harvested. He was known for his honesty and fairness. As the community around the store grew, he was asked to open a post office that became known as Boatman. The couple prospered, farmed, raised five children and became firmly entrenched in the community for the next several years.

When Joe was 37, he and Pearl moved to Pryor where he continued to work. Every family has anecdotes about some family event and a Boatman favorite involved Joe’s birthday. During the fall of 1939 he remarked to Pearl that, because his birthday fell on Christmas Eve he had never had a birthday party, so they began planning. That Christmas Eve Joe, now 54 years old, had his first party and more than 80 friends and neighbors were in attendance. Perhaps it was just coincidence or perhaps Joe might have had some kind of premonition, because as circumstances evolved his first birthday party was also his last. Joe Boatman, citizen, father and successful businessman died the following August.

Joe Boatman’s life story never caught the attention of historians, he was born, grew up, married, raised a family, lived a productive life and was recognized as an honest and successful citizen. To be fair, historians are like the rest of us, we all probably take fellow citizens for granted, look for those who create drama or attain exciting or unusual accomplishments. But in fact, it’s the many Joe Boatman’s who are the foundation of history, just not unique enough to attract attention. To find a few of those requires a lot of ordinary people. Perhaps that’s why God created so many of us.

Bruce Howell is an author and retired educator. His work includes 1806, an exploration of the Cherokee Nation in Indian Territory. He resides on Grand Lake with his wife, Kay.