ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

Line Dancing

The Uptown Dance Company is holding community line dances at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginner's dances are at 9 a.m., while advanced dancers will take the floor at 10:15 a.m.

For more information contact Ginger Pearish at 918-787-1673.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom dancing lessons are held at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending will receive one free session.

For more information, or to schedule a free session, call 515-313-6553.

Grove Public Library Curbside Service

The Grove Public Library will now operate on a curbside only basis on Mondays through Fridays. Library card holders are asked to visit https://libraryaware.com/1ZQA3M to request books, movies, games and more. Then the card holder will be notified that their items are ready for pickup. The card hold will then call the library to schedule a pickup time and a librarian will bring them out to you.

For more information, call 918-786-2945.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

TUE. & THURS. ONGOING

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

WED. ONGOING

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

Loaves and Lessons

Loaves and Lessons is a free meal held at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 4th and Main in Grove from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Come for the food, stay for the study!

For more information, call 918-786-4063.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

Line Dancing Lessons

Free Line Dancing Lessons take place every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Venue 655 at Grand Lake Casino.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

TUE. 03.24

Free Soil Health Day

The Delaware Conservation District is hosting a seminar on soil health on Tuesday, March 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office located at 38267 US HWY 59 in Jay.

For more information, call 918-253-4513 ext. 3.

FRI. 03.27

Ottawa County Spring Health Care and Caregiver Conference

The Ottawa County Spring Health Care and Caregiver Conference covering Medicare Part D will take place on Friday, March 27, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Miami. Lunch will be provided.

SAT. 03.28

Boxing is Back

On Saturday, March 28, the Boxing is Back event will take place in the Grove Civic Center, located at 1702 Main St. in Grove. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the fight starts at 7 p.m. General admission is $20, mid-level is $35, ringside is $50 and VIP is $100.

For more information, call 918-314-1625.

SUN. 04.05

Palm/Passion Sunday Service

On Sunday, April 5, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will host the Palm/Passion Sunday Service at 10 a.m.

THUR. 04.09

Maundy (Holy) Thursday Service

On Thursday, April 9, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will host the Maundy (Holy) Thursday Service. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the service at 6:30 p.m.

FRI. 04.10

Good Friday Service

On Friday, April 10, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will host the Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.

SAT. 04.11

Holy Saturday Vigil

On Saturday, April 11, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will host the Holy Saturday Vigil at 8 p.m.

SUN. 04.12

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service

On Sunday, April 12, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will host their Easter Sunday Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service

On Sunday, April 12, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will host their Easter Sunday Service at 10 a.m. The service will be followed by fellowship and Egg Hunt.