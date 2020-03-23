JAY - High school sports are off the table right now, as schools are closed until Monday, April 6, if not longer.

State playoffs have been put on hold and may not happen this year, depending on how quickly the coronavirus begins to fade. Will the virus fade away as warmer weather takes, hold like the influenza virus usually does, and how colds begin to disappear or will it continue its run?

Nobody knows.

Sports fans across the state and locally are looking for something to do with their “sports time”, do they watch previously broadcast games of football, basketball, soccer or just watch old episodes of “I Love Lucy”?

One sport is exploding online is marbles… Yep, the very game you played growing up. In fact, you can buy marbles on Google, eBay and other internet providers.

There are Aggies, Ade, Cat’s eye, Beachball, Innies, Shooters, Vortex, Devil’s eye and Swirls, just to name a few.

On eBay an Old Ghost Swirl was advertised for $300…for one marble.

Makes one want to dig into your old boxes and see if you own any of those rare marbles.

Dan Gelston of the Associated Press writes and brings to light an online phenomenon called Jelle’s Marble Runs, a site with 594,000 subscribers and over 49,000,000 total views.

“Wild and wacky games straight out of the halcyon days of "Wide World of Sports" are in vogue as boredom seeps in and new forms of entertainment are in demand.

“…with all real sports on hiatus, fans are finding pinch-hit pastimes to pass the time, like, say, marble racing, whose videos — more viral than virus — have attracted celebrity fans and erupted into a social media sports sensation.

“…the Olympics are in doubt, but the gold medal for creativity during the lull goes to the crew behind the marble racing craze. The videos from the brothers who run Jelle's Marble Runs have been around for about a decade but exploded in popularity this week on Twitter. The secret is out — yes, the marbles are out of the bag — and the Jelle's Marble Runs YouTube channel added about 26,000 subscribers in one day in the wake of one racing video.”

Playing marbles with the family could be something new and exciting or you could choose to go online and listen to the play-by-play of marble racing to fill that “sports time” you crave.

Whichever way you go, it can be great family time and who knows, maybe you will find a rare marble in that bag you stowed away in the attic years ago.

Rick G. Thielen lives in Grove, Oklahoma and enjoys sharing observations and ruminations on life around him.