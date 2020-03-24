Amy Price, Shelter Insurance Companies agent in Shawnee has been honored as one of Shelter’s highest achieving sales representatives, based on overall 2019 agency operations.

The Champion designation recognizes members of a select group of Shelter agents who demonstrate the highest overall excellence in insurance services and meet corporate standards of sound agency operation during the previous year.

Price has represented Shelter since 2010. Since then, she has earned the Champion recognition seven times.

The Amy Price Insurance Agency LLC is located at 313 W. MacArthur St, Shawnee.

Shelter Insurance® is a group of companies with four personal lines property and casualty companies, a reinsurance company, and a life insurance company. Shelter offers auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 21 states. The firm’s corporate headquarters is in Columbia, Missouri, and more information is available at ShelterInsurance.com.