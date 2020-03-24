Cheryl Ann Eason, 57, of Shawnee, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Cheryl, the daughter of Charley and WillElla (Morris) Cole, was born on April 16, 1962, in Clinton Oklahoma.

Cheryl attended school at the Southern Oklahoma Resource Center in Pauls Valley and was married to Randy Eason.

She enjoyed bike riding and going to work. She worked at Vans Pig Stand, where she bussed tables and made friends. Cheryl attended Blackburn Chapel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charley Andrew Cole and William David Cole; and her brother-in-law, Denny Joe Eason.

She is survived by her husband, Randy; her sister, Betty James; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan and Thyra Austin; father-in-law, Billy Eason; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Trent and Keri Austin, Danny and Tammy Austin; sisters-in-law Kimberly Burnett and Vicki Eason; and many other family and friends.

In compliance with government regulations regarding Covid19, there will be a private graveside service Wednesday at 2 p.m. This service will be live streamed on Facebook for those of you who would otherwise have attended.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.