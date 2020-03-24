They are among the most iconic sights and sounds of the Christmas holiday season — and some of the most effective.

Just about every Bartian knows the distinct chime of Salvation Army bell ringers standing vigil over kettles in front of store, reminding residents to give if they can.

Throughout the year, that money helps the nonprofit feed hungry families, provides utility assistance and funds youth enrichment programs and so on. Capt. Ian Car talks more about Bartlesville’s Salvation Army and how the community can support it.

1. How did you become involved with this organization?

My wife and I have both been involved with the Salvation Army pretty much since birth. My wife, Capt. Brittany Carr, was raised by her father, a Salvation Army officer with her two sisters across the southern United States. My parents are also Salvation Army officers who are retiring this year after 35 years of full time service as officers across Canada and Texas. Both of our families have been connected with the Salvation Army for many generations. I am a fifth-generation Salvationist, my wife is fourth generation. The Salvation Army has an amazingly rich and deep heritage that goes back over 150 years, and we are both honored and blessed to be a part of it.

We were both called by God to be a part of full-time ministry in the Salvation Army as officers many years ago, and we have been following that call ever since. As Salvation Army officers we have made a commitment to God to do everything that we can to meet the needs of those around us, in the community and beyond.

By meeting their needs through the Salvation Army, it is our hope and prayer that we are able to eliminate a stressor or worry from their life. If we can do that, hopefully one day they will also hear us preach and find Jesus or deepen their relationship with Him.

2. What kind of work does Salvation Army do?

Anything that meets a need in the community and brings the hope of Jesus to it. Our founder, William Booth,was a Methodist minister in England in the 1800s. It was his dream to preach to the lost and save them for Jesus. Eventually he left his post in the Methodist church to go and preach in the slums of the east end of London. Standing in the streets shouting out the message, he quickly realized that few were listening or even hearing him.

In this particularly rough part of London everyone had their issues and their worries. Anything from where they would sleep that night, if they would eat that day, where they would get their next fix, how could they pay for it, anything was within the scope of a human need that stopped them from hearing Booth’s message. Booth resolved to meet those needs so that one day they might listen to him preach. If they were hungry, feed them; if they were naked, clothe them; if they were homeless, make a place where they could stay, etc. This evolved over the next 150 years into a global movement that is in 131 countries today meeting the needs in the name of Jesus that fits that community.

Here in Bartlesville, since before Capt. Brittany and I were stationed here, that has been happening in many ways. The main ways that we do this in Bartlesville is through our homeless prevention efforts, youth programming in our Red Shield Club, senior programming, church services, and emergency services. Our homeless prevention services include rent assistance, utility assistance, grocery assistance, and gas assistance. Every third Sunday of the month, The Salvation Army hosts a free breakfast that is open to the public before our church service. Anyone who receives services is specifically invited as well and hopefully some come and get a good breakfast and leave with a full stomach but better still, some leave knowing Jesus and knowing him better.

3. How is Salvation Army different from other organizations in town?

There are some great organizations in town, and The Salvation Army works with a lot of them to ensure that people get the help that they need. Thankfully they are all generous and open to helping in many different ways; they are great partners in service in this community. I think what makes The Salvation Army unique is its motivation and its ability as part of a multinational movement to meet the most needed niche in a community. What made The Salvation Army so explosive in growth at the beginning was its aptitude for pinpointing the need in a given community or specific culture and serve that regardless of what they were doing back at the homestead. We are constantly evaluating the effectiveness of what we do to make sure that we are serving the community in a way that meets this community’s need. We are able to do that with the support of donors and community partners and by the grace of God.

4. What do you think your beneficiaries would say is the best thing about your organization?

Our people. We have an exceptional staff, some great people in our congregation, great support from our Advisory Board and Women’s Auxiliary all of whom serve above and beyond to make sure that The Salvation Army is doing the most good in the best way possible, with careful and exacting use of our funds. All the support helps us focus on doing what is most important: living out the Gospel in our community.

5. What is on Salvation Army’s wish list?

There are always a lot of things that we need, but I try to triage them into two categories: program and equipment. We are currently seeking a community partner that can partner with us to fund our Red Shield Program so that we can make it more accessible to more children. We are also in desperate need of a forklift. We use a forklift several times throughout the week to help manage our food pantry and the donations, and our current forklift is barely functional. The forklift has been here longer than any of our staff and has been repaired and patched for years. The brakes are basically gone; it must be charged over night to start. It is an incredibly important piece of equipment to our operations here.

— Emily Droege