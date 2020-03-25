Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency recently received $70,468.39 in grant funding from the Avedis Foundation; the grant was awarded to assist local nonprofits with grant writing to include the research, preparation and submission of grant applications through COCAA Community Grant Writer Sara Dame.

These partnerships positively impact the ability for local nonprofits to establish and enhance programs that impact their missions and ultimately leverage multiple funding resources.

Dame also will assist nonprofits with grant-related policies and procedures that will enrich their administrative infrastructure and free up time for program development.

She works to introduce organizations to additional funding sources and build relationships to establish committed funding that will enhance long-term successful programs.

“Sara has built and developed a knowledge base with local nonprofit organizations utilizing her services to expand their strength and scope,” Avedis President Dr. Kathy Laster said. “Her credible reputation and investment are gaining traction among her peers.”

The grant support for this position is a great investment for our foundation and our community, Laster said.

Dame said she is excited to assist Pottawatomie County agencies that are diligently working daily to improve the health, wellness and quality of life for all its citizens.

“It is a joy to learn about all of the amazing programs planned in the county, help in any way I can to make them become a reality, and transform our community into one that’s a little better for everyone,” she said.