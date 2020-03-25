Oklahoma Baptist University undergraduate students began their first day of fully online learning Monday, March 23, the first day following spring break. The University announced Friday, March 20, that the remainder of the spring semester would be taught online. The University already teaches multiple master’s degree programs online.

OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas said in his March 20 statement, “At this time, I believe it is in the best interest of OBU to move to fully online for the remainder of the semester. Arriving at this decision was neither rash nor easy. I love what we do at OBU, as do you. But I believe it is in the interest of our entire community to move to fully online for the remainder of the spring semester. This action adheres to national and state guidelines for action in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, protects our students and campus community, and positions us to continue our quality instruction at OBU.”

The University is hosting prospective students through multiple virtual visit options in addition to in-person individual visits, and plans to holds its Preview Day Saturday, April 18, pending evaluation of current circumstances regarding the state of public health closer to that time.

Students interested in speaking with an admissions counselor, scheduling an individual visit, taking a virtual campus tour, or taking advantage of other options to experience OBU, may visit www.okbu.edu/admissions/virtual-visit.

