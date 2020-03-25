March 22, 1924: Historian Paul Fussell, veteran of World War II and author of books about both world wars, is born in Pasadena, California

March 23, 1945 [World War II]: The British Pacific Fleet joins the war against the Japanese.

March 24, 1945 [World War II]: As Operation Varsity opens, 21,000 Allied airborne troops are dropped across the Rhine River. The paratroopers were from the 17th Airborne Division.

March 24, 1999 [Kosovo Campaign]: Kosovo Campaign begins and continues today with US troops stationed there on a yearly rotation as a peacekeeping force.

March 25, 1975 [Vietnam War]: The city of Hue is lost and Da Nang is endangered by North Vietnamese forces.

March 26, 1914: William Westmoreland, Vietnam War commander of the U.S. forces, is born in Spartanburg County, SC.

March 27, 1958 [Cold War]: Nikita Krushchev becomes Soviet premier.

March 28, 1969: Dwight David “Ike” Eisenhower dies at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. Eisenhower served as supreme commander of allied forces in Europe during World War II, and also served two terms as president of the United States.

April is the month in history to remember the Vietnam War:

“Even at 6 o’clock in the morning, the heat was oppressive. We were walking toward the processing area, and a bunch of old grizzled veterans who were coming to get on the bird that [we] were on to go back home, were shouting things at us, ‘Hey baby, Charlie’s gonna love you. They’re gonna cut your ears off.’ You never forget that entry point…the whole thing closing in on you in a way like you’d never experienced anything.” - Chuck Hagel, U.S. Army officer, describing his first day in Vietnam. Hagel, now 73, later served as a U.S. senator from Nebraska and as Secretary of Defense.

