During this COVID-19 pandemic, many grocery stores are offering different or special hours for seniors or those with a high risk because of medical conditions. And while information is rapidly changing or updating these days, but these were known as of Friday. To get (your store's special hours due to coronavirus precautions) added to our list, contact Vicky O. Misa at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Those in this area include:

FireLake Discount Foods, Shawnee - 5 to 6 a.m. daily

FIreLake Express in McLoud/Tecumseh - 6 to 7 a.m. daily

Walmart - 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily at Shawnee location

Homeland - 7 to 8 a.m. daily at both Shawnee stores.

Aldi in Shawnee: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Dollar General - First one hour of business each day - Check times/locations at dollargeneral.com

Save-A-Lot - First hour daily at 8 a.m.

Braum’s - Fresh Market hours 7 to 8 a.m. daily for seniors at Shawnee locations

Big Lots - First hour of each day.

