The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) is collaborating with the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) to provide in-home learning opportunities for students. The goal is to bring parents, students and teachers together with content and curriculum to meet educational needs while schools are closed due to coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, March 30, OETA will be adjusting its daytime schedule to provide curriculum-based programming for students over the air on its broadcast channel, OETA WORLD. Programs will include PBS favorites like NOVA, Nature, American Experience as well as PBS KIDS programming. Each episode or series directly correlates to lessons and resources available through PBS LearningMedia, a free, digital curriculum service. Assets in PBS Learning Media have been designed to meet federal and state standards for grades PreK through 12. Programming changes to OETA WORLD will take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. which will last until the end of the school year. OETA’s other channels will not be affected.

Teachers and parents are encouraged to visit OETA.tv/LearningAtHome to view an updated program schedule, OETA’s statewide channel list, curriculum and activities. There is also more information about PBS LearningMedia which provides videos and interactives, as well as audio, documents, and in-depth lesson plans. It is free for students, teachers and parents, however users must sign up for an account. Additionally, OETA is curating a list of Oklahoma-based digital field trips. If an educational organization wishes to add their resources to the list, please email education@oeta.tv for consideration.

“OETA is uniquely positioned to support Oklahoma’s students during this difficult time,” says Polly Anderson, Executive Director. “According to a recent article in The Oklahoman, Oklahoma ranks 47th in broadband connectivity. OETA reaches all 77 counties and 537 school districts with free, educational content through our statewide broadcast network. We are doing everything we can to make at home learning possible for Oklahoma’s children by pairing our content with teacher and parent resources.”

OETA and OSDE will be hosting a joint webinar Friday, March 27, at 4:00 p.m. as a way for teachers to learn more about this opportunity. Teachers can join the webinar by visiting https://zoom.us/j/959773420. Since space is limited, the webinar will be simultaneously streamed at https://www.facebook.com/OklaSDE. The webinar will provide resources and lessons to help teachers learn how to leverage OETA programming as they develop their distance learning plans. Teachers will also be introduced to a virtual course they can access anytime to gain further support and connect with other educators who are using OETA resources. Additionally, further guidance for parents is under development.

This special project has been coordinated with State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, who also serves as chair of the OETA board of directors. “These are unprecedented times for our state and nation," said Hofmeister. "But Oklahomans are known for coming together in a crisis, and we are grateful to OETA for swiftly stepping in to ensure thousands of Oklahoma teachers, students and families can access high-quality educational programming at the touch of a TV remote."