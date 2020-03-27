Mercy Hospital has announced an end to patient visitation as COVID-19 has been confirmed in Carter County. Restrictions on visitors announced last week have been expanded to include nearly all visits

“To protect patients, co-workers and the community, Mercy Hospitals expanded visitor restrictions Monday, March 23. No visitors will be allowed in the hospitals with limited exceptions,” read a Thursday statement.

Visitor restrictions also apply to guests who accompany adult patients to appointments at Mercy Clinic locations. The restriction does not apply to medical decision makers, interpreters, or young children accompanying their guardian, according to the statement.

Mercy Ardmore spokesperson Lindsey Kidd said that a plan is also underway to open a special triage area near the main emergency room entrance to immediately screen patients with any COVID-19 symptoms. Ardmore will be among about a dozen Mercy hospitals to implement the measures to protect patients visiting the emergency room for unrelated issues.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is asking that anyone concerned about possible exposure or symptoms should call the Coronavirus Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 2-1-1.