In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased efforts to encourage residents to stay in their homes to slow the spread of the virus, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is announcing the launch of online renewals and replacements for Class D driver licenses and identification cards.

"This latest digital service is an additional step we can take during this unprecedented time to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and give our customers the option to complete transactions from the comfort of their home," said DPS Commissioner John Scully.

The rapid production of the online driver license renewals for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety was built in partnership with the Office of Management Enterprise Services and Granicus, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions and services for governments.

Customers can complete the application by going to www.dps.ok.gov and clicking on "online services." They can also find a link at my.ok.gov as well. Customers will have to create an account at my.ok.gov. In order to use this service, the customer's previous renewal must have been made in person. The only exception to this is customers (including spouses and dependents) who are active duty or civilian contractors with the Armed Forces of the United States. A customer may only renew or replace their driver license if their driving privilege is in good standing and Oklahoma address is correct and current. You can update your Oklahoma address online at https://wa1.dps.state.ok.us/addresschange.

A customer may use this procedure to renew or replace a Class D license or ID Card only. Renewals may be made up to one (1) year early. Replacements can be obtained any time during the four-year period the license is valid. Commercial Driver Licenses (Class A, B, or C) require an appearance before an Examiner for clearance.

Customers choosing online renewal will have the option to pay online by credit card or click "pay later" to mail a check. The new driver license or identification card will then be sent to the customer by mail.

There is a small service fee to be able to do this online. A renewal will cost $40.69 and a replacement will cost $26.65. The costs to do this service in office are $38.50 for a renewal and $25.00 for a replacement.

DPS offices will still be open to the public by appointment only.