Peter Gray

Peter Gray, of O’Fallon, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Joanna (nee Collins) Gray; cherished son of Norma Joyce Gray-Ritchie and the late Peter Rygaard Gray. Devoted step father of Alexandra (Nathan) Scheiderer, and Abigail Lewis; loving grandfather of Elizabeth, Cooper, and Charlotte; dear brother of David (Becky) Gray, Eric (Ginny) Gray, Nancy (Bruce) Perkinson, and the late Phillip Gray; uncle to Megan, Molly, Henry, Mariel, Beck, Sydney, and the late Laurel; best friend to Anthony (Jen) Pearson, and his children Chelsea, Breanna, Gwen and Peter’s godson, Dylan.

Peter was a man full of life and a friend to many. He was the lead Cardiac Sonographer at St. Luke’s Hospital for over ten years. Peter was a history buff and enjoyed reading, genealogy, OU Football, the Chicago Cubs, Belgian beer, and music, especially The British Invasion. His life was an adventure and he loved to travel all over the world. He visited seventeen countries on six different continents. Peter was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Peter’s name to KIVA, an organization that Peter often supported.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check baue.com or call 636-940-1000 for more information.